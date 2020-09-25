Raymond James Analysts Give Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) a C$6.50 Price Target

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a C$6.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

VET traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,508. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $541.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

