Raymond James Reiterates “C$7.50” Price Target for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) received a C$7.50 price objective from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE:BB traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.30. 1,340,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,228. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.23.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$299.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.1721865 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.