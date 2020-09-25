Raymond R. Quirk Sells 18,220 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $586,866.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,613. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $9,507,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

