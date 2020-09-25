RChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $229,918.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $229,918.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, ChaoEX, IDEX and Bitinka.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00101663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00231878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.01464752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00200481 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitinka, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bilaxy and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

