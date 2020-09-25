Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 14,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,364. The company has a market cap of $575.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $290,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

