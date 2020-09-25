RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $111,692.15 and $10,546.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043120 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.32 or 0.04801421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,186,493 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

