RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,990,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,158 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,451. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

