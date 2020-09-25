Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives $118.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

RGA opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 196.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

