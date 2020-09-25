Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives $118.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

RGA opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

