REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

