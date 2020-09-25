RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.