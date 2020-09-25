ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.88. ReneSola shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,269 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.67.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.