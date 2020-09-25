Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.39. Renren shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

