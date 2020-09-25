Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.02. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. 11,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

