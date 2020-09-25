Rent-A-Center Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th.

Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

