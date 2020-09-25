Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Buys $11,833.79 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein acquired 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $11,833.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,138.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Harris Wildstein purchased 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.00 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,437,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

