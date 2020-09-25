Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Buys $11,833.79 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Harris Wildstein acquired 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $11,833.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,138.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Harris Wildstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 17th, Harris Wildstein purchased 61,078 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00.
Shares of FRBK opened at $2.00 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,437,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
