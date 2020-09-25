Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) recently:

9/24/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/15/2020 – Perdoceo Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/8/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

9/7/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/22/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/21/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/13/2020 – Perdoceo Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Perdoceo Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

PRDO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,724. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $830.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

