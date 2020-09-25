Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Sells $27,885.00 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RTRX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.
Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter.
About Retrophin
Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.