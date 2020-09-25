Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP Sells $27,885.00 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

