Revain Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. Revain has a total market cap of $120.86 million and approximately $606,202.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.01460742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00200219 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, OKEx, BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

