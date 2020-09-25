Reviewing Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Cannae (OTCMKTS:CNNE)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Cannae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 133.46 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Cannae $1.07 billion 3.00 $77.30 million $1.76 19.88

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.3, suggesting that its stock price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee -1,529.58% N/A -44.98% Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20%

Summary

Cannae beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

