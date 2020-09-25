Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crexendo and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 4 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Crexendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.04 $1.14 million $0.07 82.14 GCI Liberty $894.73 million 9.44 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -19.52

GCI Liberty has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52%

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Crexendo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

