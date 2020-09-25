Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Revival Gold Inc (CVE:RVG) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.11. 104,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 128,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Revival Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

