RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get RHEINMETALL/ADR alerts:

RNMBY traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHEINMETALL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.