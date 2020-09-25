RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RNMBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th.

RHEINMETALL/ADR stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474. RHEINMETALL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

