Richard George Monkman Sells 2,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total transaction of C$374,980.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total transaction of C$4,284,820.00.

TSE KXS traded up C$1.59 on Friday, reaching C$183.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,613. Kinaxis Inc has a twelve month low of C$79.31 and a twelve month high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 183.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.27.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

