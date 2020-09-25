Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.81. Ricoh shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 211 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ricoh Co Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

