Rise (RISE) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $284.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000352 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 160,319,243 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

