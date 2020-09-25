Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.75. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1,098,531 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.43.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

