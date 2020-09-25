Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

