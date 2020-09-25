Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

