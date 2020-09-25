Ronald E. Schwarz Buys 2,500 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) COO Ronald E. Schwarz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $24,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

