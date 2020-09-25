Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,395.36 ($18.23).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,103.50 ($14.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 204.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 11.64 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 462.96%.

In related news, insider Philip Remnant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Also, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Insiders have bought 1,046 shares of company stock worth $1,341,641 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

