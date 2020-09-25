Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

BBU stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

