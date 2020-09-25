Royal Bank of Canada Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

