Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Santander cut shares of EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDP Renovaveis stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. EDP Renovaveis has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

