Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Santander raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

