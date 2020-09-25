RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTL. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.82 ($42.14).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

