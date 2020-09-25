Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 601,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 365,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

