Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0028 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $791,736.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01188015 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

