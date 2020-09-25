Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.37

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Safe has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $77,141.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003487 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002593 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

