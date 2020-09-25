SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $354.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,743.53 or 1.00230527 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00643428 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.08 or 0.01316212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005382 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00110366 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.