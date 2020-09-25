Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.24).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 783 ($10.23). The company had a trading volume of 326,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 719.95. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.