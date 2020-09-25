Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 860 ($11.24).
Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.
Shares of SAFE stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 783 ($10.23). The company had a trading volume of 326,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 776.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 719.95. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.