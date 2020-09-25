Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Reaches $0.0002

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $482,984.36 and $7,495.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Neraex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.01197005 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

