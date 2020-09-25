SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

