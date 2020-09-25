Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.64 ($50.16).

SHL stock opened at €37.25 ($43.82) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.95 and a 200-day moving average of €40.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

