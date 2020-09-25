SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.33

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and traded as high as $36.50. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

