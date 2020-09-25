Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNF opened at $42.99 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. It operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. The company offers online classifieds services; and publishes single-copy print and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers. It is also involved in printing and distribution, as well as online personal finance, price comparison, online coupon, and online directory activities.

