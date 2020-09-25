Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.73

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and traded as high as $177.50. Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at $176.25, with a volume of 62,531 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.35.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

