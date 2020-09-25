Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.29

Shares of Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $37.70. Science in Sport shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 271,909 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science in Sport in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

About Science in Sport (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

