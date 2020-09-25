Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$6.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

AGF.B opened at C$5.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of $446.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

In related news, Director Blake Charles Goldring purchased 235,264 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,198,693.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,473.77. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$116,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,227,135.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

