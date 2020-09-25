Scotiabank Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

OKE stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. ONEOK has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

